News / Highlands

Traditional musician Karen Steven dedicates CD to toddler killed in Caithness crash

By Iain Grant
September 22, 2021, 6:03 pm Updated: September 22, 2021, 6:17 pm
Two-year-old Iain Mackay died after a crash near Lybster last month.
A north traditional musician will release a charity CD in memory of a toddler killed in a crash.

Karen Steven is dedicating her latest compilation to her great nephew Iain Mackay, from Wick.

The two-year-old died in hospital in Glasgow on August 25, three days after the two-car smash on the A99 at Occumster, just north of Lybster.

Ms Steven, from John O’Groats but now living in Aberdeen, was heartbroken about the tragedy and now wants to thank staff who tried to save the tot.

Iain’s mother Ashlyne Mackay, the musician’s niece, was one of three women seriously injured in the accident and remains in hospital.

Traditional musician Karen Steven is dedicating her new CD to great nephew Iain Mackay. Supplied: Grant News Agency

Ms Steven, a renowned fiddler, composer and tutor, had been working on the CD before the tragedy, but has now decided to dedicate it to Iain with proceeds going to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

She said: “It is so fitting that the CD is released in his memory as he was a gorgeous little friendly boy, with an infectious personality.”

The album, which features 67 tracks, is due to be unveiled soon with pre-orders being taken now.

