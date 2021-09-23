Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Covid-19 responsible for biggest drop in life expectancy in Scotland for 40 years

By By Ross Hempseed and Joely Santa Cruz
September 23, 2021, 3:07 pm Updated: September 23, 2021, 3:18 pm
Post Thumbnail

A new report released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) revealed that life expectancy in Scotland fell last year with the biggest annual decrease in 40 years.

The Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to life expectancy in the country falling by 17.6 weeks for men and by 6.1 weeks for women in the period 2018-2020.

This has caused Scotland to fall behind other nations in the UK in terms of life expectancy as well as the UK average.

Life expectancy at birth in the UK was 82.9 years for females and 79.0 years for males compared to the Scottish figure at 81 years for females and 76.8 years for males.

However, all home nations have experienced a drop in life expectancy in the last year due to Covid.

Since the 1980s, Scotland’s life expectancy has steadily increased until it leveled off in 2012 and remained unchanged until last year.

The figures in the report show that the negative effect of Covid deaths on male life expectancy is -16.7 weeks while the number for females is -14.3 weeks.

The increasing number of drug deaths in Scotland has also been a factor in the shortening of men’s life expectancy by 5.6 weeks.

However, cancer, dementia and other respiratory conditions have seen improvements to mortality which is balancing out the negative effect of Covid-19 and drugs on life expectancy.

Is life expectancy better in the north and north-east of Scotland?

The Shetland Islands has the highest life expectancy for males at 80.6 years while the lowest is in Glasgow City at 73.1 years.

The Orkney Islands ranks second behind East Renfrewshire for the highest life expectancy in both males and females.

The Shetland Islands, Na-h Eileanan Siar and Aberdeenshire rank fourth, fifth and eighth respectively in terms of female life expectancy.

The majority of council areas in Scotland have experienced a slow down in the growth rate of life expectancy since 2012 with the Shetland Islands being the exemption for both males and females.

The Highlands experienced the second largest decrease in female life expectancy from +15 weeks between 2001 and 2014 to -7.5 weeks from 2014 to 2020.

The NRS report also highlights the stark difference between rural and urban areas with regards to life expectancy.

In 2018-2020, males living in rural areas are expected to live 79.3 years compared to males in large urban areas at 75.7 years.

Females living in rural areas can expect to live to 83.2 years compared to 80.4 years in large urban areas.

