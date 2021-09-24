Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Citizen rewilding: Crowdfunding scheme launches to give people a stake in nature recovery projects

By John Ross
September 24, 2021, 2:46 pm
Bunloit Estate was bought last year by Jeremey Leggett

A new crowdfunding scheme is being launched to allow people to buy into rewilding projects in the Highlands.

A mass-ownership company Highland Rewilding Ltd has been set up to help nature recovery in the lead up to the COP26 climate summit.

It has emerged from the Bunloit Rewilding Project near Loch Ness and the Beldorney Estate in Aberdeenshire.

Making rewilding ‘accessible to all’

It aims to replicate versions of the Bunloit rewilding model on further land in the Highlands to increase carbon sequestration and biodiversity.

The new company aims to “make rewilding accessible to all” and not just wealthy landowners, by offering shares in rewilding land.

Further details are yet to be announced, but it is expected shares will be offered from around £10.

By creating “citizen rewilding” it aims to “increase our impact as an accelerator of nature-based solutions, tackle the rising inequalities of land ownership in Scotland, and repopulate the Highlands, while making an ethical return on investment”.

Bunloit rewilding team

The 1,262-acre Bunloit Estate was bought last year by Jeremy Leggett, founder of the solar energy company Solarcentury and former scientific director at Greenpeace.

This year he added the 860-acre Beldorney Estate in Aberdeenshire and the two sites will work together on rewilding initiatives.

The first project for Highlands Rewilding is the ownership of, and nature-based business on, Beldorney.

The estate will be home to the COP26 Innovation Zone ‘Forest of Hope’ which aims to create a model for fighting the climate and biodiversity crises.

Climate crisis needs community help

Mr Leggett said: “Tackling climate meltdown and biodiversity collapse requires the full fighting involvement of communities, if it is to have any chance of success.

“I hope this people-power company, marrying as it will capital across the full spectrum of investors who are rewilding enthusiasts, will prove as transformative as some of the companies I was privileged to see rise and prosper during the solar revolution.”

Plans for Bunloit envisage encouraging native tree species in woodlands, increasing pasture biodiversity, peatland restoration and new wildlife corridors.

There are also proposals for new homes and businesses.

People can buy a stake in Beldorney Estate as part of the crowdfunder

The estate is also part of a project to return an area of the Highlands covering more than 500,000 acres back to nature.

The 30-year rewilding initiative by Trees for Life aims to connect a swathe of landholdings as one vast nature recovery area from Loch Ness to Kintail.

