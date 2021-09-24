Highlander honoured as Young Gamekeeper of the Year by HRH The Princess Royal

A young highlander has been awarded the coveted Young Gamekeeper of the Year 2021, which was presented by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.

Jamie Renwick, 21, from Ullapool received his trophy at the GWCT Scottish Game Fair on the grounds of Scone Palace on September 24.

The award celebrates the future in the gamekeeping profession in Scotland by the Scottish Gamekeeper’s Association (SGA) since 2008.

Mr Renwick fought off tough competition for gamekeepers, deer managers river ghillies from across Scotland.

Raised on a farm in Ross and Cromarty, Mr Renwick first got to know all about the nation’s deer from his sheep farmer father at the young age of 13.

He then undertook a Modern Apprenticeship in Gamekeeping and Wildlife Management at North Highland College UHI in Thurso.

‘I am surprised and very honoured.’

Beginning his career at Ivermark Estate in 2016, he impressed his peers so much he is still there working his own beat in the Angus Glens where he splits his time between grouse and deer management.

Mr Renwick wasn’t even aware he had been nominated: “I have known of other people to win this award but I never really thought I would do the same. I am surprised and very honoured.”

This year’s award is significant as it coincides with the SGA’s Year of Employment, which celebrates the work of land and river managers who help to maintain Scotland’s environment and biodiversity.

Also honoured at the event was Dr James Fenton, who received the Ronnie Rose trophy in recognition of his advocacy for the preservation of Scotland’s moorlands.

It is estimated that 38% of Scotland’s land area is moorland.

He said: “The open moors of the Scottish highlands could be one of the most natural vegetation patterns remaining in Europe.

“There needs to be agreement on the areas of moorland to be retained as moorland in the light of its continual loss and fragmentation through forest/woodland creation.”