News / Highlands

New art festival to ‘shine a light’ on northern coastline of Scotland

By Lauren Taylor
September 25, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 25, 2021, 11:16 am
Wick harbour will be brought to life through visual projections.

A new art festival celebrating the northern coastline of Scotland will take place next month.

The Northern Lights Festival celebrates the stunning Wick harbour and Caithness coastline as part of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters.

Produced by Lyth Arts Centre the outdoor projection will take place from Friday October 8 to Saturday October 16.

Film screenings, exhibitions and performances will be blended together alongside talks and a showcase on local, sustainable food.

Additionally, a visually stunning light and projection installation will bring Wick harbour to life.

Created in collaboration with Moray-based Wild Bird and using archive footage and contemporary material, a new film will be turned into seven distinctive, striking installations that will be projected at iconic locations across the harbour.

Each projection will be accompanied by audio installations that will share stories and music for a truly immersive experience.

Charlotte Mountford, co-director of Northern Lights Festival said: “We’re really excited to be able to host this event as part of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters.

“More than ever people are looking to celebrate their local landscapes and come together as a community – Northern Lights Festival is really a chance to shine a light on this most beautiful corner of Scotland.”

Festival inspired by Caithness coastline

Each night of the festival audiences will walk through the harbour, from old former salt stores of the herring boom, modern day oil tanks, the iconic lighthouse and the historic herring mart, for a journey through Caithness’ coastal history.

Storm, the 32ft tall mythical goddess of the sea, will stomp through Wick harbour on October 11, as part of her tour around Scotland to spread her environmental message.

Scotland’s biggest puppet, Storm, stalked the Moray Firth coast as part of the Source To Sea summer arts programme earlier this year.

Made from entirely recycled and natural resources, the mythical creature aims to inspire people to protect and care for Scottish coasts and waters.

The festival will have a strong focus on local food and drink, showcasing local suppliers and sustainable seafood. This will include pop-up food inspired by the Caithness coastline and gin-tasting with Rock Rose.

Much of the festival is inspired by the harbour itself, drawing on the local community and existing arts and culture.

Paul Bush, director of events at VisitScotland, said: “We are pleased to be supporting Northern Lights Festival as part of the Year of Coasts and Waters.

“Scotland offers the perfect stage to celebrate our far north coastline and the festival provides a great opportunity to experience the light and installation projections inspired by Wick harbour, as well as learning about local food and drink and hearing about the coastal history of Caithness.”

To find out more information and to view the full programme, visit the Lyth Arts Centre website.

