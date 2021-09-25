Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Can midges stop 007? Daniel Craig talks filming in the Highlands ahead of the latest Bond release

By Denny Andonova
September 25, 2021, 8:18 pm Updated: September 25, 2021, 9:49 pm
The latest Bond release will hit the cinemas on September 30.

As cinema fans impatiently wait for the latest Bond film to finally hit the big screen, Daniel Craig has shared what it was like to film in the Highlands.

No Time To Die, which will be the last part of the series featuring the Hollywood star, has been postponed time and again over the last two years due to the pandemic.

But after months of waiting, the hotly anticipated blockbuster is set to get its red-carpet premiere and fill hundreds of venues across the UK with die-hard Bond fans.

Ahead of its release next week, Craig, who will return to the role as the famous spy, has reflected on his time in the north and the challenges of summer weather in the Highlands.

Bond took to the Highland roads with car crash stunt in the Laggan area.

In the 25th Bond film, cinephiles can expect to see thrilling action scenes with vehicles flying through the air during a car chase in the Cairngorms National Park.

The jaw-dropping stunt was filmed in the Laggan area near Aviemore, with a helicopter circulating above to capture the very best action.

Can midges stop James Bond?

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Craig said the only thing that could get 007 are probably the midges – the most common enemies of Highland residents.

He said: “It’s been incredible. I’ve been so fortunate to have been given this opportunity.

“It still probably hasn’t sunk in – I still get a thrill thinking about it, I still get a thrill going to set every day.

“We filmed in an extraordinary place, (we) didn’t do too much damage, I don’t think – a little bit maybe. We got this beautiful estate and it was great.

Daniel Craig will return as the famous spy for the final time on September 30. Photo by MGM/Eon/Danjaq/UPI/Kobal/Shutterstock

“There weren’t too many midges, which was good as well. They can get anybody. You should know. They are terrible.”

This is not the first time the famous spy sets foot on Highland ground, as Craig added that he “needed to return home”.

The finale of Skyfall was filmed around Glencoe and Glen Etive and caused a stir back when crews visited in 2012.

Craig was filmed chatting with M – played by Dame Judi Dench – with the imposing scenery of the glen and 3,353ft mountain Buachaille Etive Mor as a backdrop.

No time to wait

The hotly anticipated film will hit the big screens across the UK on September 30, with the world premiere taking place on September 28.

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are all to attend the glittering red-carpet event, along with singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote the new Bond theme song.

