Can midges stop 007? Daniel Craig talks filming in the Highlands ahead of the latest Bond release

As cinema fans impatiently wait for the latest Bond film to finally hit the big screen, Daniel Craig has shared what it was like to film in the Highlands.

No Time To Die, which will be the last part of the series featuring the Hollywood star, has been postponed time and again over the last two years due to the pandemic.

But after months of waiting, the hotly anticipated blockbuster is set to get its red-carpet premiere and fill hundreds of venues across the UK with die-hard Bond fans.

Ahead of its release next week, Craig, who will return to the role as the famous spy, has reflected on his time in the north and the challenges of summer weather in the Highlands.

In the 25th Bond film, cinephiles can expect to see thrilling action scenes with vehicles flying through the air during a car chase in the Cairngorms National Park.

The jaw-dropping stunt was filmed in the Laggan area near Aviemore, with a helicopter circulating above to capture the very best action.

Can midges stop James Bond?

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Craig said the only thing that could get 007 are probably the midges – the most common enemies of Highland residents.

He said: “It’s been incredible. I’ve been so fortunate to have been given this opportunity.

“It still probably hasn’t sunk in – I still get a thrill thinking about it, I still get a thrill going to set every day.

“We filmed in an extraordinary place, (we) didn’t do too much damage, I don’t think – a little bit maybe. We got this beautiful estate and it was great.

“There weren’t too many midges, which was good as well. They can get anybody. You should know. They are terrible.”

This is not the first time the famous spy sets foot on Highland ground, as Craig added that he “needed to return home”.

The finale of Skyfall was filmed around Glencoe and Glen Etive and caused a stir back when crews visited in 2012.

Craig was filmed chatting with M – played by Dame Judi Dench – with the imposing scenery of the glen and 3,353ft mountain Buachaille Etive Mor as a backdrop.

No time to wait

The hotly anticipated film will hit the big screens across the UK on September 30, with the world premiere taking place on September 28.

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are all to attend the glittering red-carpet event, along with singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote the new Bond theme song.