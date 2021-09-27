Man taken to hospital after car overturns on A83 near Inveraray

A man has been taken to hospital after his car overturned in Argyll.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the A83 Inveraray to Tarbet road, near Garron Bridge, at about 1.20pm.

The driver of the car was taken by ambulance to Mid Argyll Hospital.

The route was blocked in both directions, with heavy queues building up in the area.

It was cleared by 3.45pm.