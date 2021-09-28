Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Highlands

Pair admit vandalising vehicles on north-east town’s high street

By David Love
September 28, 2021, 6:00 am
Inverness Sheriff Court.

Sentence has been deferred on two men who damaged a car and a van in Nairn in February, 2020.

Callum Hilson, aged 26, of Clune Terrace, Newtonmore, and 26-year-old Sam McGuire of Duncan Drive, Nairn, admitted two charges of vandalism which occurred in the town’s High Street on February 17, 2020.

Hilson also pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour by shouting and swearing, pushing over litter bins, throwing plant pots on to the roadway and kicking wing mirrors of parked vehicles in Lodgehill Road.

McGuire, who was not present at Inverness Sheriff Court, admitted an additional charge of resisting arrest by struggling with three police officers.

As Hilson is currently on a community payback order, Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald deferred sentence until October 28 for background reports.

