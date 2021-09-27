Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aerial photo shows progress of Highland village housing development

By Craig Munro
September 27, 2021, 5:21 pm Updated: September 27, 2021, 7:04 pm
A bird's eye view of the development at Evanton. Picture by Adrian Meek

A bird’s eye view picture has revealed the progress of the new housing development at an Easter Ross village.

The image was captured by photographer Adrian Meek at Evanton, where 140 new homes will eventually be built.

However, the photo only shows the first phase of the development, which will be made up of 40 affordable homes: 18 for council rent, 16 for mid-market rent and six for low-cost home ownership.

The new housing plans at Evanton were approved by the Highland Council last year, and the small village’s population of around 1,600 residents is expected to be boosted by several hundred people by the time the homes are filled.

The tender was awarded to Compass Building & Construction Services at the beginning of this year and was valued between £7 million and £9 million.

Funding support for the project, which is due to be completed at the end of 2022, was gained through Scottish Government grant and the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal.

Trish Robertson, the chairwoman of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “The new housing will be of a very high standard and will help to meet the growing needs of the community, so it is good to see work on site progress.”

