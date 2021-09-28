Gigabit broadband speeds are coming to Strathspey: How can you find out more?

Online users are being invited to meet developers behind an ambitious project to improve broadband connectivity in Strathspey.

Developers from Destination Digital have unveiled their plans to build Strathspey Now, a gigabit-capable broadband network, across the area.

Masterminds behind the project claim the network will “support home and businesses” struggling to obtain a viable network connection in their hometown.

As the project reaches the construction phase, developers are now preparing to host a community Q&A session to share more information on the project.

The event will take place at the Grant Arms in Grantown on Wednesday, October 6 from 2pm to 7pm.

Organisers have also created an online portal to allow attendees to register for one of six time slots throughout the day.

Simon Baldwin of Destination Digital said: “Our build programme is starting and we want to answer questions from those who are interested – and look to encourage others to ‘sign up’.

“The online booking for the event will ensure we not only have everyone’s details – but it will also help us and the venue to comply with all the necessary access requirements.”

Benefitting from greater connectivity

Those attending will be able to hear more from the company delivering the unique project – presenting the build plans of the gigabit-capable wireless network and answering questions from home and business owners on the ‘next steps’ to connect more people with faster broadband across Strathspey.

John Halliday of the Grantown Society appealed to local residents to make the most of the opportunity.

“We urge all who are interested to book a slot and come along,” he said.

“Anyone who lives locally and has been plagued by poor connectivity will know its value and importance. We have been working in support of this initiative for almost four years.

“We are delighted to have got to this stage – and we hope to see homes and businesses benefitting very soon from the innovative, wireless connectivity.”