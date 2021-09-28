Progress for three new primary schools planned in Skye and Beauly

Design work for three new primary schools at Beauly, Broadford and Dunvegan has been approved by Highland Council.

The new primary schools are part of the council’s significant investment into education across the north.

Funding for the new schools at Beauly and Dunvegan was approved by the council on September 9.

The new facilities will replace existing buildings that have been deemed “poor” in terms of condition and suitability.

The new school at Broadford is part of the next phase in the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP) announced in December 2020.

The programme seeks to build suitable education environments to tackle challenges that teachers and pupils face.

These issues include improving digital learning and creating more energy efficient spaces.

At Dunvegan, a new housing development and community sports facilities are also part of the masterplan for the site.

The primary school has been overdue for a revamp as video emerged in 2018 of flooding that occurs beneath classrooms.

A new four-classroom building with attached nursery accommodation will be built and is estimated to cost around £12 million.

Work at Beauly Primary School is also budgeted at £12 million. The plan is to add a new nursery and improve conditions for teachers and pupils.

Highland Council’s housing and property chairman, Ben Thompson, said: “The Highland Council has one of the largest school estates in Scotland with more than 200 schools throughout the region and is continually working to make improvements to our education environments.

“I am delighted to note the progress at Beauly, Broadford and Dunvegan primary schools and look forward to continue seeing work come along at these sites, and our other key school projects in the Highlands.”