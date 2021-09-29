Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Frank Bruce: Unique chance to bid for one of artist’s rare sculptures

By John Ross
September 29, 2021, 6:00 am
The unnamed work is being offered for sale

Artist Frank Bruce rarely sold any of his work during his lifetime.

The chance to buy one of his sculptures at an exhibition next month is therefore raising interest among collectors.

Frank, who died in 2009, is best known for an outdoor sculpture trail in Feshiebridge which he carved using reclaimed timber and stone.

His family has approved the sale of a rare 26-inch polished wood piece at an exhibition hosted by the Society of Badenoch and Strathspey Artists (SBSA).

It is believed to be the only example of the artist’s work available for sale anywhere in the world.

Where will the sculpture be on sale?

It will be displayed, with six other examples of his work, at the Art from the Attic exhibition at the Iona Gallery in Kingussie from October 4 to 16.

Sealed bids for the sculpture are being accepted, with a reserve of £950, and will be opened at 4pm on the final day of the show.

Dave Fallows, chairman of the SBSA trustees, says the exhibition is designed to encourage people to look out forgotten or rarely-seen art in their houses.

The Bruce family got in touch to offer to display some of Frank’s works, including one for sale.

Frank Bruce in 2008 with some of his work in the sculpture park at Feshiebridge

The unnamed work was created before his sculptures got much bigger and spilled outside into his garden in Aviemore.

“This is obviously very interesting as Frank is well-known in the area and we jumped at the opportunity,” said Mr Fallows.

“Having a piece for sale is something that just never happens. Frank sold some pieces very early in his career, but basically very little.

“As well as the outdoor sculptures he created some indoor pieces which are more or less held by the family or a few friends.

What other items are being exhibited?

“So we are sure there will be collectors of art out there who will see this is a rare opportunity.”

He believes £950 is a conservative price for the sculpture. The gallery will receive a 25% commission on the sale.

Mr Fallows said: “If we get a good price it will be very nice for the gallery.

“More importantly, however, this is a boost to the reputation of the gallery for having the opportunity to have something really interesting, unusual and collectable on show.

“That’s the real bonus for us.”

Other items in the exhibition include Frank’s first-ever attempt at wood carving in 1961 when he became bored while off work after injuring his back.

The sculpture trail was designed by the artist to gradually succumb to the elements

There is also a carving of author Compton Mackenzie, made from a piece of mahogany washed ashore.

A wood carving of Frank’s great uncle; a pencil drawing of a Roman soldier, a piece carved from Portsoy marble and a work called Africa make up the pieces on display.

Frank’s daughter Elaine, who lives in Newtonmore, said: “My brother Roddy and I decided we would put the work for sale locally because we think my dad would have liked that.

“It will give the opportunity for local folk to own one of his carvings.”

She said she often attends the Iona Gallery and a friend, who is a member of the society, suggested she put some of her father’s collection into the exhibition.

Lifelong love of the Highlands

“Because I live here and I’m interested in the gallery, I’m glad it will get some money to help local artists.

“That’s really why we decided to do it here.”

Frank Bruce, originally from St Combs, had a lifelong love of the Highlands and settled with his family in Aviemore in the 1960s.

His sculptures outgrew the house and took over his house and eventually his garden so he looked for a bigger space to exhibit them.

Thus led to the creation of the Colleonard Sculpture Garden near Banff.

One of the carvings in the Frank Bruce Sculpture Trail

Many of his most famous works were inspired by Scottish folk history, literature, and art.

He rarely sold his work, insisting it should always be available for free to the public to enjoy.

The Fehsiebridge outdoor sculpture trail was designed to gradually succumb to the ravages of time and climate.

