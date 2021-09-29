Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Highlands

Three people charged as police recover £22,000 worth of drugs near Newtonmore

By Daniel Boal
September 29, 2021, 7:53 pm Updated: September 29, 2021, 8:00 pm

Three people have been charged by police after £22,000 worth of drugs were seized near Newtonmore.

Officers stopped a vehicle travelling north on the A9 Perth to Inverness road near Newtonmore, which led the recovery of controlled drugs believed to be heroin and cocaine.

Two men aged, 30 and 43 and a woman aged 42 have been arrested and charged in connection with the stop.

All three are expected to appear at Inverness Justice Centre on September 30.

Detective inspector Reuben Lindsay of CID said : “We are committed to disrupting county lines drug dealing activity and will endeavour to take any action necessary to reduce the impact of drugs in our Highland communities.

“It is only as a community working together that we can tackle drug dealing.

“Anyone with any information regarding drug dealing or county lines activities in their area are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

