Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Improved public transport links to new Aviemore hospital revealed

By Lauren Robertson
September 30, 2021, 6:27 am Updated: September 30, 2021, 8:46 am
The new Aviemore hospital will serve Badenoch and Strathspey. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

A new bus timetable providing public transport links to the new Badenoch and Strathspey Community Hospital in Aviemore will begin next week.

The hospital, which was recently completed, welcomed its first patients this week.

To make the facility easier to access, a new bus service has been introduced, which will begin on October 4.

Highland Council’s transport co-ordination unit has partnered with Stagecoach to deliver the new routes.

Those needing to visit the hospital will be able to do so from bus stops in surrounding areas, including Tomatin, Nethy Bridge and Inverness.

Convener of Highland Council Bill Lobban said: “We have worked hard with our partners and organisations in the area to ensure that the public bus routes interconnect with the new hospital developed by NHS Highland in Aviemore.

“It’s important, that people know how and where to find out about the new bus routes and times so that they can take full advantage of the service that will be available from next week.”

He added that work to fill any gaps in provision and access routes will be ongoing.

The new timetable, which also provides access to Inverness Shopping Park and University of the Highlands and Islands campus, can be viewed here. 

Hub at the hospital

The bus stop at the new hospital will be more comfortable than many others.

Taking a new “hub at the hospital” approach, the hospital waiting room will double as a bus shelter.

This way, those waiting for a bus will be able to do so without having to brave the elements.

Kenny Rodgers, NHS Highland’s project director, Badenoch and Strathspey Service Redesign added: “In collaboration with the B&S Transport Group, we designed the ‘hub at the hospital’ concept in that the hospital waiting area is the bus shelter, which is warm and sheltered for people, has access to refreshments, has live bus time screens in the waiting area and good sight lines to the main entrance from specified seats for awaiting transport.”

Badenoch and Strathspey Community Hospital

The new hospital in Aviemore has 24-ensuite in-patient bedrooms, 12-consulting treatment rooms and a minor injuries unit along with dental and x-ray facilities.

It will also act as an ambulance base and provide accommodation for Aviemore GP practice, as well as community health and social care teams.

The £18 million project is part of an ongoing redesign of healthcare services in Badenoch and Strathspey.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]