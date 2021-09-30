Improved public transport links to new Aviemore hospital revealed

A new bus timetable providing public transport links to the new Badenoch and Strathspey Community Hospital in Aviemore will begin next week.

The hospital, which was recently completed, welcomed its first patients this week.

To make the facility easier to access, a new bus service has been introduced, which will begin on October 4.

Highland Council’s transport co-ordination unit has partnered with Stagecoach to deliver the new routes.

Those needing to visit the hospital will be able to do so from bus stops in surrounding areas, including Tomatin, Nethy Bridge and Inverness.

Convener of Highland Council Bill Lobban said: “We have worked hard with our partners and organisations in the area to ensure that the public bus routes interconnect with the new hospital developed by NHS Highland in Aviemore.

“It’s important, that people know how and where to find out about the new bus routes and times so that they can take full advantage of the service that will be available from next week.”

He added that work to fill any gaps in provision and access routes will be ongoing.

The new timetable, which also provides access to Inverness Shopping Park and University of the Highlands and Islands campus, can be viewed here.

Hub at the hospital

The bus stop at the new hospital will be more comfortable than many others.

Taking a new “hub at the hospital” approach, the hospital waiting room will double as a bus shelter.

This way, those waiting for a bus will be able to do so without having to brave the elements.

Kenny Rodgers, NHS Highland’s project director, Badenoch and Strathspey Service Redesign added: “In collaboration with the B&S Transport Group, we designed the ‘hub at the hospital’ concept in that the hospital waiting area is the bus shelter, which is warm and sheltered for people, has access to refreshments, has live bus time screens in the waiting area and good sight lines to the main entrance from specified seats for awaiting transport.”

Badenoch and Strathspey Community Hospital

The new hospital in Aviemore has 24-ensuite in-patient bedrooms, 12-consulting treatment rooms and a minor injuries unit along with dental and x-ray facilities.

It will also act as an ambulance base and provide accommodation for Aviemore GP practice, as well as community health and social care teams.

The £18 million project is part of an ongoing redesign of healthcare services in Badenoch and Strathspey.