Pictures: Sky in north Scotland lit up in nature’s most impressive light show

People across the north and north-east grabbed their cameras last night to capture a stunning display of the Northern Lights.
The Aurora Borealis lit up the skies in green and purples, with our featured image captured by Joanna Barnes in Lossiemouth.
Several others spotted the “merry dancers” in Moray, with Orkney residents also treated to the display.
The Aurora Borealis happens when electrically charged particles collide with gases in the earth’s atmosphere, and the countries nearest the Arctic Circle are most likely to spot the phenomenon include Scotland, Iceland, Norway, Canada and the US.
Here are some of our favourite images snapped last night.
Some more aurora from Tankerness… #NoFilters #nofilterneeded #merrydancers #aurora #northernlights #LoveWhereILive pic.twitter.com/XgU3LGnlvj
— Kirsti Jones (@Kirsteenjones) September 30, 2021
Lovely to see the merrie dancers in Cullen last night – there was an earlier dancing display – some amazing photos on social media #Cullen #Moray #Scotland @discovercullen @BBCScotWeather @bbcweather @BBCNews #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/LfOhn0t3kM
— Debby Thorne 🦅🏴🐬💙 (@wildfreckle) October 1, 2021
Cullen 30/09/2021
Absolutely stunning display last night, the best yet, still can't believe we get to see the Aurora Borealis dancing on our horizon.@aurorawatchuk @discovercullen @NatGeo @BBCScotWeather @bbcweather @itvnews #Aurora #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/KvgZ6jlTJB
— Euan Dalgliesh, Wild Moray Pics (@DalglieshEuan) October 1, 2021
Great to see the lady Aurora putting on a little show last night from kinloss 🏴💃💃💃😍 with added sound track of typhoons from @RAFLossiemouth 😍 @SkyeAuroras @AuroraAlertsApp @aurorawatchuk @Aurora_Alerts @TweetAurora @TamithaSkov #Aurora #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis #moray pic.twitter.com/CgpCgPhij9
— stevo howells (@Stevo_SnakeDR) October 1, 2021
Some superb shots from northern Scotland last night of the Aurora Borealis. Orkney seems to have been hard to beat.
📷 Myles Campbell https://t.co/0qqnXbAqfd pic.twitter.com/RHjXSpNZAj
— Iain Cameron (@theiaincameron) October 1, 2021
A few pics of the Mirrie Dancers this evening from Tarbat Ness. #aurora pic.twitter.com/jsr8ezNeAR
— Mountains of Scotland (@mtnsofscotland) September 30, 2021
@BBCSangita The Northern Lights tonight in Scotland pic.twitter.com/1fbNrzVEmJ
— Michael Fairbairn (@Michael26256854) September 30, 2021
The moon rising through the Northern Lights last night under a sky full of stars – fantastic 😀#AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights #Moon #NightPhotography @CanonUKandIE #Scotland @aurorawatchuk pic.twitter.com/Ty9YhTB53v
— Electron Blue (@SnapperGirl2) October 1, 2021