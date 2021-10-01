Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Will this new electric bike share scheme inspire Invernessians to get in the saddle?

By John Ross
October 1, 2021, 11:45 am
The Hi-Bike scheme is being launched at three locations in Inverness

A new electric bike share scheme hopes to encourage more people in Inverness to use two wheels to get around the city.

Thirty e-bikes are available for hire in three locations in the first phase of the project launched today.

With more bikes and docking stations planned this is expected to expand over the next year.

Regional transport partnership Hitrans is promoting the Hi-Bike scheme with Highland Council.

Where are the e-bikes based?

Initially the bikes are available at the railway station, The Lochan, at Inverness Campus, and Great Glen House.

Users have a range of membership options, from pay-per-ride to monthly or yearly membership.

Shorter memberships include 30 minutes free riding before extra time fees kick in.

Monthly and yearly membership gives 45 minutes free.

To use the service, cyclists can buy a membership on the Hi-Bike website, via the Hi-Bike app or at a station kiosk.

Hitrans chairman Allan Henderson, said: “Hi-Bike gives residents and visitors more options for making shorter journeys within the city by bike, helping to reduce carbon emissions and pollution, and improving health and wellbeing.”

Thirty bikes are available in the first phase of the scheme

Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey MP Drew Hendry, a keen cyclist and active travel supporter, welcomes the move.

He said: “This is an eagerly-awaited project that will give people the opportunity to travel around the city in a different way, enjoy the benefits of active travel and play their part in protecting our environment.

“I’m looking forward to the roll out of the scheme across Inverness, confirming its position as a major cycling city, and to other communities in the Highlands.”

Councillor Trish Robertson, who chairs the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, believes residents and visitors will use the scheme.

Bikes bring a range of benefits

“The bikes provide more options as you can cover so much more ground on two wheels than walking.”

A suggested route is along the River Ness to the new Torvean Park, which has a purpose-built 5km route.

Donald Hall, travel and transport manager at Inverness Campus, says the Hi-Bike scheme will help travel to and from the campus.

He said: “It will help to interlink different modes of transport bringing a range of benefits to people, organisations and the environment.”

The first phase of the pilot is receiving funding from Transport Scotland and the EU project Stronger Combined.

The Smarter Choices Smarter Places project is also providing support.

A previous e-bike scheme was launched in Aviemore, Grantown and Fort William

Hi-Bike is operated by Canadian firm Bewegen.

It also runs Forth Bike, Scotland’s largest electric bike scheme linking Stirling, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire.

Marie-Hélène Houle, Bewen communications and marketing director, says the bikes are designed to get around the city in an easy, fun and comfortable way.

“We are proud to be part of this journey and look forward to the success of Hi-Bike.”

Hitrans previously piloted an e-bike project in Fort William, Aviemore and Grantown.

It is one of a number of initiatives aimed at improving rural travel.

