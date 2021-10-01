Will this new electric bike share scheme inspire Invernessians to get in the saddle?

A new electric bike share scheme hopes to encourage more people in Inverness to use two wheels to get around the city.

Thirty e-bikes are available for hire in three locations in the first phase of the project launched today.

With more bikes and docking stations planned this is expected to expand over the next year.

Regional transport partnership Hitrans is promoting the Hi-Bike scheme with Highland Council.

Where are the e-bikes based?

Initially the bikes are available at the railway station, The Lochan, at Inverness Campus, and Great Glen House.

Users have a range of membership options, from pay-per-ride to monthly or yearly membership.

Shorter memberships include 30 minutes free riding before extra time fees kick in.

Monthly and yearly membership gives 45 minutes free.

To use the service, cyclists can buy a membership on the Hi-Bike website, via the Hi-Bike app or at a station kiosk.

Hitrans chairman Allan Henderson, said: “Hi-Bike gives residents and visitors more options for making shorter journeys within the city by bike, helping to reduce carbon emissions and pollution, and improving health and wellbeing.”

Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey MP Drew Hendry, a keen cyclist and active travel supporter, welcomes the move.

He said: “This is an eagerly-awaited project that will give people the opportunity to travel around the city in a different way, enjoy the benefits of active travel and play their part in protecting our environment.

“I’m looking forward to the roll out of the scheme across Inverness, confirming its position as a major cycling city, and to other communities in the Highlands.”

Councillor Trish Robertson, who chairs the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, believes residents and visitors will use the scheme.

Bikes bring a range of benefits

“The bikes provide more options as you can cover so much more ground on two wheels than walking.”

A suggested route is along the River Ness to the new Torvean Park, which has a purpose-built 5km route.

Donald Hall, travel and transport manager at Inverness Campus, says the Hi-Bike scheme will help travel to and from the campus.

He said: “It will help to interlink different modes of transport bringing a range of benefits to people, organisations and the environment.”

The first phase of the pilot is receiving funding from Transport Scotland and the EU project Stronger Combined.

The Smarter Choices Smarter Places project is also providing support.

Hi-Bike is operated by Canadian firm Bewegen.

It also runs Forth Bike, Scotland’s largest electric bike scheme linking Stirling, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire.

Marie-Hélène Houle, Bewen communications and marketing director, says the bikes are designed to get around the city in an easy, fun and comfortable way.

“We are proud to be part of this journey and look forward to the success of Hi-Bike.”

Hitrans previously piloted an e-bike project in Fort William, Aviemore and Grantown.

It is one of a number of initiatives aimed at improving rural travel.