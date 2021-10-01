Affordable housing to regenerate ‘deteriorating’ area of Dingwall forges ahead

Plans to regenerate a “deteriorating” area in a Highland town have forged ahead with work expected to begin early next year.

The new development on Meiklefield Road and the surrounding streets in Dingwall is part of a masterplan to create more modern and energy-efficient housing in the area.

Highland Council lodged plans to rebuild the site in April after the existing 12 flats were deemed to be “at the end of their useful life” and couldn’t be “economically repaired”.

Marking the “end of an era”, the project will create a greater variety of housing provision by replacing the original “four in a block” flatted buildings dating from the 1960s.

The local authority has recently secured £2.5 million for the first phase of the project, which will include the erection of 14 new residential units and a community hub.

HRI Architects have been appointed to design the properties, which will be a mix of cottage flats and houses to create and exploit opportunities for diversity in streetscape.

As the demolition of the former units was completed earlier in September, the team behind the plans is now hoping to commence work on site in early 2022.

Prior to receiving full permission for the project in July, councillor Margaret Paterson said: “I am so delighted that this project is going ahead at last.

“We have watched the area deteriorate over the last few years and although it will be a while before we start building, we are so excited as it will look fantastic.

“Meiklefield Road and Square has always had a caring community and that will not change – it will remain a special place for all the people who enjoyed living there.

“Some will return to live there when the houses are rebuilt and new families will get the opportunity to live in a great area of Dingwall.”