Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Affordable housing to regenerate ‘deteriorating’ area of Dingwall forges ahead

By Denny Andonova
October 1, 2021, 7:20 pm Updated: October 1, 2021, 7:20 pm
The new development is part of a masterplan to regenerate parts of Dingwall. Photo: HRI Architects

Plans to regenerate a “deteriorating” area in a Highland town have forged ahead with work expected to begin early next year.

The new development on Meiklefield Road and the surrounding streets in Dingwall is part of a masterplan to create more modern and energy-efficient housing in the area.

Highland Council lodged plans to rebuild the site in April after the existing 12 flats were deemed to be “at the end of their useful life” and couldn’t be “economically repaired”.

Marking the “end of an era”, the project will create a greater variety of housing provision by replacing the original “four in a block” flatted buildings dating from the 1960s.

The local authority has recently secured £2.5 million for the first phase of the project, which will include the erection of 14 new residential units and a community hub.

HRI Architects have been appointed to design the properties, which will be a mix of cottage flats and houses to create and exploit opportunities for diversity in streetscape.

As the demolition of the former units was completed earlier in September, the team behind the plans is now hoping to commence work on site in early 2022.

Prior to receiving full permission for the project in July, councillor Margaret Paterson said: “I am so delighted that this project is going ahead at last.

“We have watched the area deteriorate over the last few years and although it will be a while before we start building, we are so excited as it will look fantastic.

“Meiklefield Road and Square has always had a caring community and that will not change – it will remain a special place for all the people who enjoyed living there.

“Some will return to live there when the houses are rebuilt and new families will get the opportunity to live in a great area of Dingwall.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal