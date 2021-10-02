The Highland Vet secures first TV award

Hit documentary series The Highland Vet have fought off stiff competition to secure their first television award.

The popular 5Select show scooped up the award for best low cost factual programme at the Royal Television Society Yorkshire Awards on Thursday.

The series, which is currently in its fourth season, gives viewers a behind the scenes look at the hard work of vets at DS McGregor and Partners in Thurso and Wick as they work round the clock to care for animals across the north.

‘We are thrilled to have won this award’

Practice director Guy Gordon thanked everyone involved for helping to make the show a huge success.

“We are thrilled to have won this award recognising the hard work of my team and I’d also like to thank our clients and their animals for allowing us to tell their stories,” he said.

“I’d like to thank the team at Daisybeck Studios for their dedication in working with us to bring a great programme to the screen and for us to be able to show off this part of The Highlands to the wider world.”

Judges praised the creators of the documentary series for their storytelling and the dedication of the team at Daisybeck Studios.

The show was up against Bangers & Cash and 999 Rescue Squad both for UKTV in the category for best low cost factual programme.

Mark McMullen, series editor, added: ”I’m very proud of the team and grateful for the vets at DS McGregor & Partners for allowing us into their world and I’m also grateful to Phyllis Logan, our narrator, for bringing a voice to the show.”

Fourth time’s the charm

In August, The Highland Vet returned to screens for a fourth season, showcasing a real mix of heartwarming stories involving wildlife, farm animals and pets.

The show, which finishes its current run on Monday, has followed the life of the Highland vets team for the past two years.

Downton Abbey actress and series narrator Phyllis Logan attended Thursday night’s award ceremony alongside her Hollywood star husband Kevin McNally.

She congratulated the team on their success.

“It’s so wonderful that Guy and the team have been recognised and also a credit to Mark and all at Daisybeck,” she said.

“It’s truly a pleasure to work on this show and I couldn’t be more delighted that it has won.”

The series finale of The Highland Vet is on at 9pm on Monday on 5 Select.