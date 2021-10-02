Ferry passenger taken to hospital after falling ill onboard Calmac service

A gentleman has been taken to Raigmore Hospital after taking a turn onboard a Calmac ferry service in the Highlands.

The male casualty was sailing onboard the Calmac service from Stornoway to Ullapool ferry crossing this morning when he fell ill.

Paramedics and members of the Achiltibuie coastguard team were scrambled to the ferry terminal at Ullapool around 8.30am to meet the vessel as it came into port.

The man was taken off the vessel before being placed into the hands of the ambulance service.

He was then transferred by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital. His condition is unknown.