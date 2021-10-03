Police pull car from canal just hours after man seriously hurt in Beauly disturbance

A 38-year-old man has been seriously hurt after being hit by a car during a “disturbance” in Beauly.

The incident happened in Beaufort Gardens at about 7.45pm on Saturday.

Police later received reports a car had entered the Caledonian Canal near Muirtown Basin in Inverness, and believe the incidents are linked.

The car was discovered at about 8.55pm, and was recovered from the water earlier today with help from the police dive and marine unit.

Nobody was inside.

Detective Sergeant Louise Thewlis said: “Our inquiries into these incidents are ongoing and we are treating them as linked.

“Our investigation so far suggests this was a targeted incident and there was no threat to the wider public.

“I would urge anyone with information which could help our inquiries to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 3031 of October 2, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”