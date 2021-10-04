Driver cut out of car following collision with lorry on A99

A driver has been cut out of his car following a collision with a lorry in the Highlands south of Keiss.

Emergency services were called to the two vehicle crash on the A99 John o’ Groats road at about 1.20pm on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews used cutting gear to remove the trapped male driver from the car, who was then checked over by paramedics.

Three appliances and the heavy rescue unit from Inverness were at the scene for about an hour.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a lorry, on the A99 south of Keiss around 1.20pm on Monday, October 4.

“The driver of the car is being checked over by paramedics. Emergency services are at the scene.”