Major Highland road closed after overhead power line ‘bursts’

A major road in the Highlands has been closed after an power line “burst” overhead.

The fire service sent two appliances out to the incident, on the A82 between Fort William and Inverness, at around 8.40pm.

Police were asked to assist at the scene and the road section between Invermoriston and Fort Augustus has been closed, with a spokesman for the fire service saying it may remain shut “for some time”.

The emergency services are currently waiting for SSE to cut off power in the cable so it can be safely removed from the road.

A fire spokesman said: “We were called out to the A82 at Fort Augustus at 8.39pm, after receiving reports of an electric cable burst on the road.

“Police have also been called to the scene and the road has been closed.”