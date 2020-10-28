Art Society of Inverness to host first online Christmas exhibition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Inverness art curators are preparing to host their first virtual exhibition next month after coronavirus restrictions forced them to cancel their annual display.

The Art Society of Inverness will showcase a range of art by Highland artists during a six weeklong pre-Christmas art fair.

More than 100 paintings from local amateur and professional artists will be showcased during the event, with many available for sale, as the first online-exhibition gets underway from November 13.

The announcement comes after organisers were forced to make the difficult decision to cancel their annual summer exhibition due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The Art Society Annual Summer exhibition, which is usually held in July, made its return to the Inverness Town House in 2015 and has since grown in success.

However, due to the limitations imposed by the virus on social distancing and public gatherings organisers chose to replace the well-loved event with the online showcase.

Members of the society have been invited to submit up to four pieces of their work for consideration as part of their festive showcase.

Interested parties have until Sunday to submit their works of art to be in with a chance of winning one of three prizes.

Art lovers will be able to view the works until December 31st on the society’s website.

Inverness Councillor Andrew Jarvie said: “It’s great to see these things making the successful transformation to still carrying out there business as best they can and still provide the enjoyment people get; all be it online.

“I think the one thing it is showing us is how in some ways you can do things a bit better online. There is a lot more flexibility.

“Hopefully, more people will get to enjoy what local artists have put together.”