Missing Highland school girl traced by police

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police have confirmed that a missing 14-year-old girl from Strathpeffer has been located.

Shay Gunn was reported missing from the Highland town yesterday.

It was believed the young teen may have travelled to Inverness.

We can confirm Shay Gunn, 14, who had been reported missing from the Strathpeffer area has now been traced safe and well. Thanks to everyone who shared or helped with our earlier appeal. pic.twitter.com/HLk0Cri0S5 — Northern Police (@northernPolice) November 4, 2020

A police statement thanked those involved in the search for her, it said: “We can confirm Shay Gunn, 14, who had been reported missing from the Strathpeffer area has now been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to everyone who shared or helped with our earlier appeal.”