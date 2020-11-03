Highland train forced into emergency stop after woman is spotted on the track

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Highland train was forced into an emergency stop this morning after a woman was spotted on the tracks.

British Transport Police confirmed that an emergency stop had to be made on the Highland Line.

A woman was seen on the track near Aviemore station.

The incident halted the 9.44am Inverness to Edinburgh Waverly train temporarily.

A BTP spokesman said: “Police Scotland acted on our behalf after the train was stopped.

“They escorted the woman to a place of safety, so she was not in any danger.”

It is not known if any further action is likely to be taken over the incident.