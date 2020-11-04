Can you help find owner of old wallet found in Highland wardrobe?

An appeal has been launched to find the owner of an old wallet found in a wardrobe in a Highland wardrobe.
Police in the Highlands want to return this wallet to either its owner or relative who may recognise the details.
It was found within a wardrobe in Strathconon and was bought at the Auction Mart in Dingwall at least 35 years ago.
There is writing on it which says: 2669458 (research online shows this to be a service number)
- Guardsman Colclough
- Coldstream Guards
- Beirut
- Syria
- A date in 1945
There were also pictures in the wallet of a man with a horse and with a woman.
Anyone with any information regarding this item should contact the police on 101 or via their website.
The wallet is currently at Dingwall police station.