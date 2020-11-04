Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Can you help find owner of old wallet found in Highland wardrobe?

by David Walker
November 4, 2020, 6:16 pm
Wallet that was found.

An appeal has been launched to find the owner of an old wallet found in a wardrobe in a Highland wardrobe.

Police in the Highlands want to return this wallet to either its owner or relative who may recognise the details.

It was found within a wardrobe in Strathconon and was bought at the Auction Mart in Dingwall at least 35 years ago.

There is writing on it which says:  2669458 (research online shows this to be a service number)

  • Guardsman Colclough
  • Coldstream Guards
  • Beirut
  • Syria
  • A date in 1945

There were also pictures in the wallet of a man with a horse and with a woman.

Pictures that are in the wallet. Supplied by Highlands and Islands police

Anyone with any information regarding this item should contact the police on 101 or via their website.

The wallet is currently at Dingwall police station.