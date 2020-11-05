KLM suspends flights between Inverness and Amsterdam until mid-February

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Flights between Inverness and Amsterdam have been suspended until February, KLM has announced.

The Dutch airline announced on social media that the Highland capital was among four UK airports they would be temporarily taking a step back from.

Their statement said: “We fly from 17 airports spanning England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to connect to your destination via Amsterdam.

UK Network information: We fly from 17 airports spanning England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to connect to your destination via Amsterdam. In an ever changing world however, in agreement with our airport partner friends at Cardiff, Inverness, Southampton and >>> pic.twitter.com/IyZy8lKdOa — KLM UK (@KLM_UK) November 5, 2020

“In an ever changing world however, in agreement with our airport partner friends at Cardiff, Inverness, Southampton and Teesside airports, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend services from these airports.

“We’re already planning our return, and services are set to resume mid-February.”

The service is scheduled to return on February 11.

© DC Thomson

KLM announced in 2019 that it was increasing the frequency of its Inverness to Amsterdam service to three times a day, six days per week during the summer.

It launched its first flights from Inverness in May 2016.

A spokesman for Highlands and Islands Airports Limited said the decision was “regrettable but necessary”.

He added: “We are in close contact with our colleagues at the airline and we look forward to this popular connection resuming in February 2021.

“We have implemented full Covid-19 mitigation measures at our airports and the safety of our colleagues and passengers remains our top priority.”

The airline industry has been massively impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A recent Fraser of Allander report, conducted on behalf of Unite, estimated 2,330 direct and indirect job losses in civil aviation with an overall loss to the Scottish economy of around £140 million.