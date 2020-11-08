WATCH: Timelapse video shows new Inverness housing development taking shape

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The first glimpse of a new development in Inverness has been revealed with the removal of scaffolding on Academy Street.

Wyvern House, which includes housing and three commercial units, will be completed in January.

Located on the old Farm Foods site, it is being redeveloped by HHA (Highland Housing Alliance) and The Highland Council to create 37 new apartments and three shops developed by Capital Developments (Scotland) Ltd.

Of the homes, 14 are for mid-market renters through HHA and 23 apartments are available to rent through the Highland Council.

The completion of the development will mark the continued regeneration of the city centre and add a boost to the availability of housing in the Highlands.

Gail Matheson, HHA chief executive, said: “The completion of Wyvern House comes as a result the hard work from our colleagues at the Scottish Government, The Highland Council and the local construction sector and we are all excited to welcome the first new residents in 2021.”

A time lapse camera has recorded the construction of Wyvern House. The video shows the development of the building – from groundworks to the scaffolding being taken down.

The Scottish Government’s housing minister, Kevin Stewart said: “This exciting regeneration project, supported by £1.871million from the Scottish Government, will provide new homes for people in the heart of Inverness, marking an important stage in the regeneration of the city centre.

“The partnership between Scottish Government, Highland Council and HHA is a good example of how we can sustain our construction industry, stimulate growth and meet our ambition of ensuring everyone has a safe and warm place to live.”

The provost of Inverness, Helen Carmichael said: “The council is delighted to be a partner in this exciting project which brings much needed high-quality affordable homes to the city centre and will provide new retail opportunities helping to regenerate and support the city centre, in particular the northern end of Academy Street.”