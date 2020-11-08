Police investigating after man found with serious injuries in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Inverness are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries.

The incident occurred on General Booth Road in the Kinmylies area of the city around 5pm on Saturday evening.

Police closed off the road to conduct investigations and have appealed for information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay of the Dingwall road policing unit said: “Officers in Inverness were made aware of a man found seriously injured having appeared to have come off of a push bike on General Booth Road around 5pm on Saturday November 7.

“A 35-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“The road was closed for a few hours to allow for investigations to take place and reopened around 8.30pm.

“Inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the man becoming injured are ongoing.”

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101.