Searches continue for missing Inverness man last seen yesterday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Searches are continuing for a missing Inverness man last seen yesterday.

John Mackay, 51, was reported missing from Muirtown Street.

Police inquiries have established a possible sighting of Mr Mackay in the Muirtown Swing Bridge area between 7.15am and 7.25am on Sunday.

Anyone who drove through that area yesterday morning is encouraged to contact police with dashcam footage.

Mr Mackay is described as being six foot, of a slim build and was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a blue body warmer and blue running shoes when he was last seen.

Inspector Graham Brown said: “Given this possible sighting of John in that area and would ask anyone who passed through in a vehicle fitted with a dash-cam device to take time to examine it and see if it contains anything which might help us trace John.

“We would also ask people in the area to check garages and outbuildings in case John may have sought shelter as the weather gets colder.”

Anyone with any information which might help us trace him is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1036 of 8 November.