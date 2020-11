Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pair of Inverness teenagers who were reported missing have now been traced by police.

Katie Macphee, 15, and Nicole Ramage, 16, were last seen on Sunday afternoon, prompting police to put out an appeal for information yesterday.

However, the pair have now been traced safe and well in the Paisley area.

The police thanked the public for their assistance.