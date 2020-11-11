Covid-19: Positive cases at Raigmore Hospital campus student accommodation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There have been two “clusters” of Covid-19 at the student accommodation on the Raigmore Hospital campus in Inverness.

The University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) has confirmed that two of its Inverness-based students had tested positive.

NHS Highland’s Health Protection Team completed contact tracing and all positive cases and close contacts were advised to self-isolate.

An NHS spokesman would not reveal how many people in total were involved in the testing of the two clusters.

He said: “There was no risk to patients or the wider community.

The UHI spokesman said that the two students involved were well and were now self-isolating.

He added: “The students have not attended any university-operated premises or Inverness College UHI.

“University staff are providing care and support to the affected students. This includes help with grocery shopping and providing advice on mental health support services.

“We are monitoring the situation and are continuing to communicate with staff and students to ensure Scottish Government guidance is followed.”