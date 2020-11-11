Popular Inverness bar closes early for a deep clean due to staff member testing positive for Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A popular Inverness bar shut early today for a deep clean after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Gellions Bar on Bridge Street is closed for the night to allow the building to be cleaned thoroughly.

A staff member who had not worked in the pub this week tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement published on social media, the bar revealed that they had not been contacted by NHS Test and Protect but had decided to deep clean the premises anyway.

They also stated that the staff member is doing well at home while self-isolating.

It added: “We have not had any calls from NHS test and protect re contacts, so we do not believe there is any cause for concern.

“Out of an abundance of caution and as per EHO advice we have closed early to deep clean the building and will be reopening tomorrow as normal.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.”