Man taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has been taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted in Inverness.

Emergency services were called out to Nelson Street in the city at about 5.35pm this evening.

A man was found to have been seriously assaulted and taken to Raigmore Hospital.

He was reportedly stabbed but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a serious assault on Nelson Street, Inverness, around 5.35pm on Wednesday, 11 November.

“A man has been taken to hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”