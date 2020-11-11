Man taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted in Inverness

A man has been taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted in Inverness.
Emergency services were called out to Nelson Street in the city at about 5.35pm this evening.
A man was found to have been seriously assaulted and taken to Raigmore Hospital.
He was reportedly stabbed but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a serious assault on Nelson Street, Inverness, around 5.35pm on Wednesday, 11 November.
“A man has been taken to hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
“Inquiries are ongoing.”