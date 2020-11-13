Man appears in court charged with double murder in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A 24-year-old man appeared at the High Court in Glasgow today accused of murdering two men and attempting to murder a woman in a house in Inverness.

David Sinders is charged with murdering 35-year-old Gary MacKay and 28-year-old Dwayne MacLeay by stabbing them repeatedly on the body with a knife.

The offence is alleged to have taken place at 58 Balloan Road, Inverness, on May 28.

Sinders is also charged with attempting to murder Kimberley Nicholson by striking her on the body with a knife at the same address on the same day.

Defence QC Shelagh McCall has not entered a plea on behalf of Sinders and it is claimed he is unfit for trial.

The court heard that a defence psychiatrist says Sinders is unfit for trial, while two prosecution psychiatrists claim he is fit to stand trial.

The case was continued until January 8 to allow the defence to instruct a further psychiatrist.

Judge Lady Stacey told Sinders, who appeared via a video link from the State Hospital that further talks will need to take place to find an answer.

She said: “This will be continued to hear if there is agreement between doctors or if there will have to be a hearing of evidence.”

In the meantime Lady Stacey continued Sinders’ treatment order at the State Hospital.

Both Mr MacLeay and Mr MacKay’s families paid tribute to their loved ones earlier this year.

Mr MacLeay’s family said he “was a kind, gentle caring person who would help anybody” who “lived to play his guitar and sing”.

Mr MacKay’s family said they were “shocked by the events” adding: “Gary was a dearly beloved son of Gordon and Linda, a brother of Darren and Alan, uncle and a friend to many.

“Gary was known by the nickname ‘Chunk’ by many and he will be sorely missed by all.

“Gary was a happy and friendly person, his passion was to watch Inverness Caley Thistle, his team who he followed for many years.”

Photographs of both men and floral tributes were left outside the property in question.

Tiaah-Maria Welsh, a friend of Mr MacLeay, said she was “blessed” to have known him, adding that he was “one in a million” and “a kind soul”.

Alex Strang, a school friend of Mr MacKay from their Inverness Royal Academy days, said: “Chunk was a legend. This is absolutely gutting.

“He was such a happy guy and truly was one in a million.”