Person cut out of car in three-vehicle crash on Inverness road

An Inverness road has been closed this evening due to a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services are in attendance on the B9039 Inverness Airport access road.

The road between Castle Stuart and Ardersier has been shut while they deal with the incident.

Fire crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to cut a person out of their car.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area at the moment.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the B9039 Inverness Airport access road.

“The road at the scene is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.”

The ambulance service are also on-scene and called out fire crews to help, with four appliances there.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called out at 5.22pm and used hydraulic cutting equipment to free someone from their car.

“We are still on-scene now.”

It is not known if there are any injuries.

More to follow.