New appeal as search for missing Inverness man John Mackay enters second week

Police have issued a new appeal to help find an Inverness man who has now been missing for a week.

John Mackay, 51, was reported missing from his home on Muirtown Street after he left dressed to go jogging at 6.30am.

He may have been seen in the Muirtown Swing Bridge area of the city, about half a mile north of his home, between 7.15am and 7.25am.

Mr Mackay is described as white and 6ft tall, with a slim build, short greying hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a blue body warmer and blue running shoes.

Police officers will be searching the area today, asking locals if they remember seeing Mr Mackay last week.

Alistair Garrow, the Local Community Inspector for Inverness who is in charge of the search, said: “We are continuing to search the local area for John and I thank the public for their ongoing help and support.

“One week on we are again asking anyone who was running, walking or travelling in the Muirton area on Sunday morning to let us know if they could have seen John.

“We are also asking people in the area to check garages and outbuildings in case John may have sought shelter.

“His family are very worried about him and both local and specialist resources are working hard to find him.”

Anyone with information that may help trace him is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 1036 of 8 November.