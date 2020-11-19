Inverness Castle viewpoint to close to the public for a second time

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Doors to an Inverness attraction are to close for a second time following a shortfall in visitor numbers.

Inverness Castle viewpoint has seen a drastic reduction in footfall in recent weeks as restrictions tightened across the country in an attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Officials from the attractions operator High Life Highland say the implementation of lockdown in England and travel restrictions in Scotland as part of the new tier system has resulted in its demise, leaving them no choice but to cease operations.

Visitors have until Sunday to visit the castle viewpoint before doors close from next week.

John West, director of culture and learning for the charity, said: “Since the restrictions for travel and lockdown came into force our bookings have dropped to an unsustainable level with only 3 bookings being received in the last ten days compared to 90 bookings in October.

“This means that remaining open is no longer a viable option for us and we are planning to close Inverness Castle Viewpoint until further notice.”

Their decision comes just two months after the facility reopened to the public following a six months closure due to lockdown.

The Inverness Castle viewpoint first opened it’s doors to the public in April 2017, offering a 360-degree view of the city and beyond including sights of the Great Glen and over the Moray Firth.

The downward trend is being replicated across visitor attractions in Scotland where Edinburgh Castle for example only had 142 visitors on the first day England went into lockdown.