Pupil-designed Christmas lights unveiled at Eastgate Shopping Centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Inverness pupils are spreading some festive cheer among shoppers with the unveiling of their specially designed Christmas lights.

The Eastgate Shopping Centre launched a competition last year asking local schools to bring some sparkle to the city centre.

And the youngsters rose to the challenge, with three lucky winners chosen from 65 creative and colourful entries.

One year on, their grand designs were unveiled to the public at the weekend after being brought to life by Scottish supplier Flying Colours – providers of the centre’s annual Christmas decorations.

Centre Manager Jackie Cuddy was joined by the young local designers and their families, alongside Flying Colours’ managing director Kevin Houston, at the West Bridge.

Mrs Cuddy was full of praise for the pupils and their incredible designs.

She said: “It was a tough job choosing just three winners from the many creative entries we received.

“In fact, at one point we were considering adding a couple more because we just couldn’t decide.

“I am so looking forward to having these additions to our Christmas lights for many years to come.”

Elli MacLean, from Holm Primary was the winner in the Primary 1-3 category after her snowman drawing caught the judges’ attention, while in the Primary 4-5 category it was Dalneigh Primary School pupil Amy Fox’s brightly coloured candy cane drawing that took top spot.

Kayleigh Paton from Millbank School in Nairn took home the prize in the Primary 6-7 category for her drawing of a twinkling star.

Each new light design, which stand 1.5 metres high, has been made closely following the youngsters designs using aluminium frames and LED rope lighting.

The lights can now be seen on the Eastgate’s West Bridge.