The Castle Restaurant in Inverness, which was expected to shut permanently amid collapsing trade due to the pandemic, has been taken over by new management and will stay open.

Earlier this month, the owners of the popular restaurant, on the city’s Castle Street, said they would have to close up amid difficult conditions.

Saturday was expected to be the cafe’s final day.

Lorraine and Richard Comfort, who have been at the helm for just more than a year, previously told the Press and Journal that a reduction in workers in the city centre due to more people working from home had significantly impacted day to day takings.

The pair took over the Castle Restaurant last year after the premises had previously been sold and earmarked for a new life as a fish and chip shop.

The couple estimated that around £4,000 worth of stock had to be disposed of in March as a result of the national lockdown.

The restaurant, famed for its crinkle-cut chips among other hearty home-cooked meals, first opened to customers in 1959 and has become one of the Highland Capitals most beloved eating places.

It has emerged that the restaurant has now been acquired by a city businesswoman Jane McPhee.

In a statement posted on social media revealing the news, Mr and Mrs Comfort said: “I am pleased to tell you that a local businesswoman is going to take over from us and keep the Castle open.

“So, business as usual from this week.”