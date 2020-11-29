Christmas slides in: Santa Claus and his lockdown-beating slide arrive in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Santa Claus has arrived in in Inverness – and he has an ingenious way of beating lockdown to give out presents.

This year, the man in his famed red suit will be delivering presents to youngsters down a slide from his grotto next to the Highland Hospice’s café in the Eastgate Centre.

With only 26 days until Christmas day, excited youngsters have the opportunity to meet Santa.

Highland Hospice fundraiser Jenna Hayden hopes the grotto can still provide a “magical experience” and said: ” Eastgate Centre have been really generous in offering their grotto for the last four years.

“All proceeds go to the Highland Hospice which is great and this year more than ever it is about being able to provide a socially distanced grotto for the youngsters which is good.

“The grotto is always well received and highlight of our festive season.

“It is looking really good already from the amount of bookings I have seen come in and and we want to make sure it is still interaction so the kids get the magical experience.

“It is probably the best grotto we have ever had.”

Santa’s grotto will be open from 11am to 5pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday until December 20.

The grotto will raise much needed funds for the charity that provides palliative care across the Highlands.

Families can book their slot to meet Santa by visiting the Highland Hospice’s website.