Inverness-based Girlguiding groups issue call for more volunteers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Inverness-based Girlguiding groups are calling for volunteers to join in on the fun and adventure.

As guiding groups adapt to the new coronavirus restrictions, units in Inverness-shire are appealing for more adult helpers to support Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Ranger groups take part in online guiding and a return to face-to-face meetings in the longer term.

Anyone can get involved in guiding, whether or not they’ve previously been a member, and with a variety of volunteer roles to choose from, people can give the time that suits them.

The charity’s volunteers are committed to deliver guiding in new and innovative ways so that they can continue to empower girls and young women and keep them connected.

Many groups are now taking a blended approach by meeting virtually and hosting meetings outdoors.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Guiding can visit www.girlguidingscotland.org.uk/get-involved/