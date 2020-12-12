Highland army cadets trekking 24 miles for veterans who are facing Christmas alone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A group of Inverness army cadets are putting their best foot forward by walking 24 miles in support of ex-servicemen and woman facing Christmas alone.

Members of the 1st Battalion The Highlanders Army Cadet Force (ACF) are currently trekking a mile a day in support of the Walking With The Wounded charity’s national campaign, Walking Home For Christmas.

The initiative challenges people to walk somewhere important to them in support of military personnel battling mental health.

Lieutenant Lorraine Wright, detachment commander for Alness ACF, said: “During these uncertain times the army cadets are always looking to do their bit for the community.

“Our personnel leaving the forces sometimes need a bit of extra help. By raising money we hope to add to the fund, thus supporting them and letting them know we all care for their future.”

The event is aiming to support 200 ex-servicemen and women who are socially isolated, struggling with their mental health, homeless or caught in police custody as a result of poor mental health – and get them back into employment and independence.

Comedian Al Murray and World War II historian James Holland have also backed the campaign and are urging others to get involved.

Mr Murray said: “I would love for the British public to join me and walk.

“Yes, walk, it’s as simple as that. Joining Walking Home for Christmas and doing a sponsored walk will help in raising money for ex-military and their families dealing with mental health issues that have been even more challenging, with the strange Covid-19 times we find ourselves in.”

Mr Holland added: “It’s an honour to be involved with Walking Home For Christmas this year and it’s extremely important to shine a spotlight on the importance of our mental health as well as our military veterans.”

The national appeal has already raised more than £180,000 – which is enough to pay for 2,417 mental health sessions for those in need.

The Army Cadets UK has raised £30,903 of that sum, and the Inverness battalion team has contributed £2,897 towards that total so far.

Cadets in the far north have endured a year of disruption to their usual activities, but the Culloden team gathered together for face to face training for the first time since March last week.

To find out more, people can visit www.walkinghomeforchristmas.com