Fire crew called to extinguish shed fire in Inverness

Firefighters were called this morning after a shed was reported ablaze in Inverness.
A call was received at 5.58am with one crew from the city sent to Innes Street.
The fire spread from the shed to a nearby hedge before crews extinguished the blaze.
A stop message was relayed back to control from the crew at 6.59pm.
Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.
