Saturday, December 5th 2020 Show Links
News / Inverness

Fire crew called to extinguish shed fire in Inverness

by Chris MacLennan
November 30, 2020, 8:09 am
© Chris Sumner / DCT MediaPost Thumbnail

Firefighters were called this morning after a shed was reported ablaze in Inverness.

A call was received at 5.58am with one crew from the city sent to Innes Street.

The fire spread from the shed to a nearby hedge before crews extinguished the blaze.

A stop message was relayed back to control from the crew at 6.59pm.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

More from the Press and Journal