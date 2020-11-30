Fire crew called to extinguish shed fire in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Firefighters were called this morning after a shed was reported ablaze in Inverness.

A call was received at 5.58am with one crew from the city sent to Innes Street.

The fire spread from the shed to a nearby hedge before crews extinguished the blaze.

A stop message was relayed back to control from the crew at 6.59pm.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.