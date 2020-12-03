Charity album to be released in aid of Liam Colgan Music Fund

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A charity album is being released in aid of a fund formed in memory of an Inverness musician who died after disappearing during his brother’s stag party in Germany.

The devastated family of 29-year-old Liam Colgan established a music foundation in his name earlier this year.

Liam went missing in Hamburg in February 2018 while on a stag do he had organised ahead of his brother Eamonn’s marriage.

Following a 10-week search, which captured global attention, his body was eventually recovered from the River Elbe in April.

Two years on, his grieving family and fellow musicians banded together to establish the Liam Colgan Music Fund in his memory.

The charity will help give people opportunities in the music spectrum on both performance and production levels.

Now Blues rock band Twisted Blues, featuring former Uriah Heep drummer Iain Clark, has revealed they are to release a charity album, Euterpe Street, with all proceeds going to the fund.

Following the release of their single, ‘It Wasn’t You’, last month, taken from the album, fans have been eager to hear more.

Twisted Blues consists of vocalist and bassist/slide guitarist Bobby McDonald, drummer Iain Clark and guitarist Roger Niven, all highly experienced and accomplished musicians now living in the north of Scotland.

To mark the 25th anniversary of their long association, they travelled to New Orleans to record an album of Bobby McDonald’s original songs at the Music Shed Studios.

For the recordings the band’s line-up was augmented by Ross McDonald on bass along with one of New Orleans’ most renowned Hammond organ players, John ‘Papa’ Grost.

When Liam Colgan’s father stated he wanted to set up a fund to support young musicians in memory of his son, the band members immediately decided to donate the entire proceeds from the album to raise money for the fund.

Rory Macdonald, Runrig bassist, has lent his support to the cause alongside respected musicians and trustees Iain Clark and Roger Niven.

Speaking of the Twisted Blues album, Rory said : “It’s a really fine album. Strong songs, skilfully performed and full of energy and feel.”

The “Euterpe Street” album will be available in both physical and digital formats.

CD’s can be purchased through the Fund’s website – www.liamcolganmusicfund.com or from stores in Inverness – and digital albums will be available through iTunes, Amazon and more.

It will also be available to stream on all digital streaming services.