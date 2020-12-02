Inverness restaurant shut after mouse spotted on the premises

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Inverness restaurant has been shut after a mouse was spotted on the premises.

The Inshes Gate Brewers Fayre in Beechwood Park has been closed today and yesterday so that pest control can investigate the issue.

A mouse was seen at the restaurant, which caters for guests at the Premier Inn next door as well as the general public.

The premises was closed on Tuesday and will remain closed until the sighting is fully investigated by experts.

A spokeswoman for the owners Whitbread confirmed that they are looking into this incident closely.

She said: “At this time of year the weather turns colder, which causes the occasional mouse to seek sanctuary indoors – an issue we occasionally experience in common with other businesses and households.

“As would rightly be expected, we have stringent standards and a zero tolerance policy on the matter and this confirmed sighting led to the restaurant promptly closing on Tuesday.

“Independent experts are already on the case and the site will receive verification from them that the issue is resolved before it will be reopened – hopefully within the next couple of days.”