Inverness Culloden Rotary Club launch Santa sleigh initiative to bring festive cheer to local households

An Inverness community group is aiming to bring some Christmas magic to families across the city as they organise a Santa sleigh ride.

Santa and his elves will make a socially distanced visit to 25 streets across Inverness over the coming weeks to bring some festive cheer amidst the pandemic.

Inverness Culloden Rotary Club, masterminds behind the initiative, hope their efforts will bring some excitement to youngsters in local neighbourhoods while raising much needed donations following a tumultuous year for fundraising.

Residents in Balloch, Smithton, Culloden and Milton of Leys will be able to see the spectacle from Monday followed by households in Inshes, Darkies, Slackbuie and Kinmylies the following week.

Project organiser Derek McRae said 2020 seemed the perfect year to launch the long deliberated initiative.

“Like all charities, this year has been a really lean one for any sort of fundraising and doing anything in the community,” he said.

“The Santa sleigh is something I have been thinking about and trying to see how we could get it off the ground for several years now and I have never really done anything about it. This year, I thought we are really looking for some decent fundraising to do.

“Every year, we along with the Inverness rotary clubs do a collection at Eden Court after the pantomimes but obviously with the pantomime being cancelled this year that was another big blank space in our calendar.

“The Santa sleigh seemed a fairly obvious thing to look at this year.”

Volunteers have dedicated their time to deck the sleigh out with lights and decorations.

The sleigh has been loaned by Dingwall Rotary Club following the cancellation of their annual Santa sleigh initiative.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place, the volunteers will be unable to hand out sweets or allow children to sit on Santa’s knee but will stop along the routes to allow for pictures next to the sleigh and donations.

Volunteers are also urging spectators to adhere to social distancing to help ensure the event remains safe but successful.

The spectacle is scheduled to place between 5.30pm until 7.30pm each evening.

However, all times as approximate and may be changed depending on Covid-19 regulations, weather and traffic conditions.

Mr McRae added: “I just hope it brings smile and a wee bit of cheer at this time. Normally there would be a big switch on of the town lights and things like that which brings loads of people into the city but not this year.

“We are looking for the whole night to be a great experience for the kids and for the parents and grandparents because it’s exciting to see the kids getting excited.

“Having grandchildren and knowing the excitement when they are following Santa travelling on Christmas Eve, travelling from various parts, but actually having Santa driving up and stopping outside your own house, it’s going to be absolutely magical.”

Alongside the socially distanced visits, the club will be collecting at Tesco at Inverness Retail Park on Saturday, December 12 and Asda the following day as well as Morrisons on Saturday, December 19 from 10am until 4pm.

The full scheduled route can be found below:

Balloch – Monday, December 7

17.30 – 18.10 : Wellside Road, Wellside Pl, Braeside Pk, Meadow Rd, Forest Drive.

18.10 – 18.50 : Edgemoor Park, Macleod Road, Torris Road, Cameron Avenue.

18.50 – 19.30 : Underwood Place, Culloden Road, Cherry Park.

Smithton – Tuesday, December 8

17.30 – 18.20 : Smithton Villas, Sinclair Park, Cranmore Drive.

18.20 – 18,40 : Resaurie Gardens, Rowan Court, Murray Road, Kenneth Place.

18.40 – 19.30 : Smithton Park, Murray Place, Birch Court.

Culloden – Wednesday, December 9

17.30 – 18.15 : Meadowpark Avenue, Meadowpark Terrace, Meadowpark Avenue, Meadowpark Lane, Oakdene, Redburn.

18.15 – 18.50 : Lochlann Avenue, Galloway Drive, Walker Crescent.

18.50 – 19.30 : Blackthorn Road, Aspen, Alder Place, Hazel Avenue.

Milton of Leys – Thursday ,December 10

17.30 – 17.50 : Cedarwood Drive.

17.50 – 18.40 : Sandalwood Drive (end of), Elmwood Ave, Greenwood Drive (end of), Greenwood Gardens, Greenwood Place (end of).

18.40 – 19.30 : Chestnut Way, Cypress Place, Larchwood Drive, Larchwood Crescent (end of), Ashwood Grove, Pinewood Drive, end of Pinewood Court.

Inshes/Drakies – Monday, December 14

17.30 – 18.00 : Drumossie Avenue, Balvonie Crescent, Eastfield Avenue, Cuthbert Road, Drakies Avenue.

18.00 – 18.35 : Miers Avenue, Sycamore Crescent, Drumossie Avenue, Mason Road.

18.45 – 19.00 : Woodgrove Drive, Delness Road, Woodgrove Gardens.

19.00 – 19.30 Briargrove Drive, Briargrove Crescent, Meadowfield Avenue, Cloverfield Road.

Slackbuie – Tuesday. December 15

17.30 – 18.25 : Slackbuie Way, Morningfield Road, Earl Gate, Slackbuie Road, ends of Knocknagael & Ivy Crescent.

18.25 – 19.10 : Dukes View, Morningfield Place, Bramley Close.

19.10 – 19.30 : Orchid Avenue, Clover Crescent, Morningfield Road.

Slackbuie/Hilton – Wednesday, December 16

17.30 – 17.55 : Aignish Drive, Aignish Gardens, Banavie Gardens, Bracara Road.

18.10 – 18.55 : Oldtown Road, Mackay Road.

18.55 – 19.30 : Cauldeen Road, Drynie Avenue, Temple Crescent, Druid Road, Aird Avenue, Temple Crescent, Old Edinburgh Road.

Kinmylies/Wester Craigs – Thursday, December 17

17.30 – 18.20 : Polvanie View, Foresters Way, Bishops View, Ruighard Place, Great Glen House.

18.30 – 19.10 : Brudes Hill, Leachkin Road incl ends of Lomond Way & Lomond Gardens.

19.10 – 19.30 : Stornoway Drive, incl ends of Bowmore View, Dunvegan Place, Lerwick Crescent.