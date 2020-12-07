Trio due for court after crack cocaine, heroin and cash found in Inverness raids

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three men are due to appear in court on Christmas Eve after police uncovered crack cocaine, heroin and cash during raids in Inverness.

The raids, which were carried out on Friday, focused on the Merkinch and Dalneigh areas.

Following two drug searches in the Merkinch and Dalneigh area on Friday 4th December, crack cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of £2500 along with over £4000 cash were recovered.

As a result, officers seized the drugs, with an estimated street value of £2500, and £4,000 of cash.

The men are due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on December 24.