Trio due for court after crack cocaine, heroin and cash found in Inverness raids

by Chris MacLennan
December 7, 2020, 4:09 pm Updated: December 7, 2020, 5:21 pm
Three men are due to appear in court on Christmas Eve after police uncovered crack cocaine, heroin and cash during raids in Inverness.

The raids, which were carried out on Friday, focused on the Merkinch and Dalneigh areas.

As a result, officers seized the drugs, with an estimated street value of £2500, and £4,000 of cash.

The men are due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on December 24.

