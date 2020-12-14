Construction underway for dozens of homes in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Work has begun on dozens of affordable homes south of Inverness.

Caledonian Housing Association is constructing 21 properties for social rent in the Milton of Leys area.

The development consist of 13 houses and eight flats, each accommodating between one and four people.

Each property will have front and rear gardens laid to grass plus off-street parking including six designated disabled spaces.

Construction is scheduled for completion by September next year.

Andrew Kilpatrick, development director at Caledonia Housing Association, said: “This is our latest development in Inverness and we are happy to be delivering much-needed affordable homes for social rent.

“Milton of Leys is an important part of Caledonia’s overall investment in housing projects in the Highlands and will create jobs for the local area too.”

The homes are being delivered as part of wider development being carried out in several phases by Tulloch Homes.

The development provides views overlooking the Moray Firth while ensure good access to the A9 Milton of Leys interchange as well as shops, takeaways and public transport links.

Tulloch Homes chief executive George Fraser added: “We’re very pleased to offer Caledonia the opportunity to provide more affordable homes. Milton of Leys is now a mature and popular area and our private residential development is generating a brisk response from homebuyers.”

In the neighbouring Slackbuie area, construction is underway on a 71-home development.

The development is currently being constructed in partnership with the Highland Housing Alliance and is expected to be complete next year.