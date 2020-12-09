Inverness Castle streetscape work completed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Streets leading to Inverness Castle, as well as the city’s museum and art gallery, have undergone a major facelift ahead of next year’s tourist season.

The work has been carried out to provide a more pedestrian-friendly environment leading up to the castle and Inverness Museum and Art Gallery.

Provost Helen Carmichael hailed the completion of the streetscape improvements, saying: “As well as enticing walkers up to the north tower viewpoint, which will reopen next year to welcome back visitors, a lot of work is currently underway on the wider redeveloped of the castle to create a top rate tourist and heritage centre.”

The project, which involved work on Castle Wynd itself as well as the two sets of steps leading to the castle from the River Ness and from Castle Wynd, was funded by the multi-million pound Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal.

Works have included the partial reconstruction of the existing road using natural stone sett paving, Caithness flag stone and granite kerbing.

The steps to the castle have been replaced with granite steps on one side and a ramp on the other to make this area more accessible.

And the castle steps down to Castle Road have had new granite units installed, while landing areas have been paved with Caithness flagstone and new handrails have also been installed.

Mrs Carmichael said: “What an improvement to see the new pedestrian friendly access in place.

“Making access more attractive and more user friendly is an important step in encouraging visitors and people who live and work in the city to spend time in this central area and enjoy the terrific views over the city and beyond.”

The Region Deal is a joint initiative supported by up to £315 million investment from the UK and Scottish governments, Highland Council, HIE and University of the Highland and Islands, aimed at stimulating sustainable regional economic growth.

The work was carried out by contractors Wills Bros Civil Engineering Ltd.